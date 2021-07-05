First Alert: Muggy Monday morning

(KFVS) - It will be a slightly muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Lisa Michaels says we’ll see minor fog, mainly before sunrise.

Today will be mostly sunny, to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

It will begin to feel more humid today and through the rest of the week as southerly winds return. This means warmer evenings/early mornings will be back in the low 70s.

There are a few chances of rain this week, heading into Thursday and over the weekend.

We can anticipate the 90s staying around, which is typical July weather for the Heartland.

