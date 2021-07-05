Campers head to campground for Independence Day weekend

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - With the holiday weekend wrapping up, campers set out to one Southern Illinois Campground to celebrate the holiday.

Campers set up at the Shawnee Forest Campground in Vienna.

The campground has been open since Memorial Day in 2019.

“The weather was perfect, everything went well, the City of Vienna had a nice firework display,” said owner Gary Dahmer.

The campground saw lots of traffic over the holiday weekend.

“So Fourth of July this year, a lot like last year, people’s ready to get out. They’re tired of being at home and it was phenomenal weather,” said Dahmer.

Last Fourth of July, the campground was open for customers.

This year, Dahmer says, he’s seen a little uptick in customers.

“May this year was down a little bit from last year, but overall this year we’re up just a little,” said Dahmer.

Many campers checked out Monday morning.

“This was a three day weekend. You know with the holiday, and everything generally, Sundays are our mass exodus of everybody leaving. We’ve got 60 sites here. We had 37 check out this morning,” explained Dahmer.

He says many visitors come down to see one of the gems in Illinois.

“Most people come down to see the Shawnee national forest. Whether they’re from St. Louis or Chicago, or anywhere in between, even Nashville. They come to see the forest and Garden of the Gods is out standing, rim rock. All the state parks in southern Illinois are nice,” said Dahmer.

Dahmer is happy with how the weekend turned out.

“So, we were filled out with a bunch of, a bunch of really great guest, great campers and had a good time,” explained Dahmer.

This camping season, the campground is also offering more events.

“The last weekend of July this month we’re having our first, our first ice cream social and ice cream contest. So we’ve got several people signed up to make ice cream, when you’re camping and making ice cream homemade ice cream kind of goes hand and hand,” said Dahmer.

He also says that folks can find one fun event weekend on the campground every month.

The campground also has full service sites, water, sewer, electric 50 amp and 30 amp.

