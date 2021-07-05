Heartland Votes
Bollinger County Museum of Natural History to hold educational event on railroads

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History to hold educational event on railroads
Shawn Friedrich, a local railroad historian, archivist, and railroad volunteer, will present “The Railroads that Built Bollinger County” at the museum on Saturday, July 24 at 1:00 pm.((Source: Bollinger Museum))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will hold an educational experience on railroads later this month.

Shawn Friedrich, a local railroad historian, archivist, and railroad volunteer, will present “The Railroads that Built Bollinger County” at the museum on Saturday, July 24 at 1:00 pm.

Friedrich has been researching and photographing railroads in the area his whole life.

He was also a volunteer at the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson for two years as a maintenance worker and a railroad conductor on the train.

Program attendees can expect to hear the history of railroads in Southeast Missouri and how the railroads impacted our area.

Friedrich will narrate stories of railroad history through railroad photos of the area that have been taken over 130 years ago.

The public will also be able to view the new Railroad exhibit featuring the history of railroads through, photos, memorabilia, and a model train.

Registration is not required.

To purchase advance ticket, click here.

Advance tickets should be purchased by July 20 and will be sent by email.

