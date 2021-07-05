2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 1996 Scorpion boat failed to negotiate a bend in the river and hit some roots.
It happened about 6 miles north of Doniphan around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
Troopers say a 37-year-old Doniphan man was driving the boat.
Two occupants, a 36-year-old Doniphan woman and a 44-year-old Walnut Grove woman, were ejected from the boat.
The 36-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital. The 44-year-old woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
