2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 1996 Scorpion boat failed to negotiate a bend in the river and hit some roots.

It happened about 6 miles north of Doniphan around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Troopers say a 37-year-old Doniphan man was driving the boat.

Two occupants, a 36-year-old Doniphan woman and a 44-year-old Walnut Grove woman, were ejected from the boat.

The 36-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital. The 44-year-old woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

