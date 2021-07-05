2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A two-seater plane went down in a field on Sunday, July 5.

According to Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the plane landed near 16498 Highway M, near Highway J, in the county.

He said the two-seater plane was reportedly still running.

One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. There were no reported deaths.

Cpl. Wheetley said it was private aircraft with no visible tail number known at this time.

It is unknown what caused the aircraft to go down.

The FAA was contacted to handle the investigation.

