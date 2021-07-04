Heartland Votes
Some Missouri police cut ties with ATF due to new gun law

(Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new law banning Missouri police from enforcing federal gun rules has some law enforcement agencies pulling officers off federal taskforces and others trying to figure out what is allowed.

Emails obtained by The Kansas City Star show federal prosecutors in the eastern part of the state have asked at least a dozen police departments whether they will stop participating in federal gun crime investigations.

Spokesmen confirmed that at least two departments have pulled officers from assignments with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lt. Eric Brown says the Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended its participation in an ATF task force.

