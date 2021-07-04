Jackson holds Fourth of July 5K

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - After going virtual last year, the Independence Day 5K returned to the streets of Jackson.

About 350 runners and walkers took part in the event.

The race started outside Southeast HealthPoint Fitness for a 7:04 a.m. on Sunday.

Some spectators showed up to cheer on the runners.

Jackson Junior Hunter Wendel was the overall winner with a time of 17:25.

On the women’s side, Murphysboro Senior Kayden Gilmore finished first at 20:53.

Proceeds from the race go towards the Southeast Health Children’s Health and wellness programs.

