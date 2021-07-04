First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a couple of unusually mild days, a warming trend starts today as high pressure aloft builds over the area. After a cool start with some patchy fog possible, today will end up sunny and warmer, but still not too humid as dew points creep from the 50s into the 60s. This evening should be warm and dry for fireworks celebrations, with temps falling from the 80s into the 70s. With nearly calm winds and a temperature inversion likely to form after sunset, it could get smoky around fireworks celebrations.

It will be much warmer and more humid to start the work week. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices near 100 by afternoon. Increasing moisture will likely lead to an isolated storm or two by Tuesday evening, but the better chance of storms will be Wednesday into Thursday with a weak frontal boundary. A stronger cold front and upper trough will move in on Saturday; this could bring a chance of stronger thunderstorms.

