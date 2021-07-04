First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

High pressure aloft has begun to build over the region this afternoon, bringing warming air temps and gradually increasing dew point/humidity levels. None the less it will be a quiet and pleasant Independence Day evening, with quiet conditions and air temps falling from the 80s into the 70s after sunset. Nearly calm winds and a developing inversion means that smoke will likely not disperse very quickly tonight in areas with major fireworks celebration.

It will be ‘back to normal’ as we get into the upcoming first full week of July.....as dew points rise to about 70 and afternoon highs sneak back above 90. An isolated thunderstorm may appear again by late Tuesday, but a better chance of showers/storms will move in for Wednesday and Thursday with a weak front. After a break on Friday, another much stronger upper system looks to move in from the northwest next weekend. Latest timing is a bit slower with this.....stretching rain chances from Saturday into Sunday. Too early for details but some strong storms and heavy downpours may be possible next weekend.

