FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Fourth of July

(KFVS) - The last couple of days have been unusually mild.

A warming trend will start today.

After a cool start with some patchy fog possible, today will end up sunny and warmer.

Dew points will creep from the 50s into the 60s.

This evening should be warm and dry for fireworks celebrations, with temps falling from the 80s into the 70s.

With nearly calm winds and a temperature inversion likely to form after sunset, it could get smoky around fireworks celebrations.

It will be much warmer and more humid to start the work week.

Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat indices near 100 by afternoon.

Increasing moisture will likely lead to an isolated storm or two by Tuesday evening, but the better chance of storms will be Wednesday into Thursday.

A stronger cold front and upper trough will move in on Saturday.

This could bring a chance of stronger thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.