Cookouts and gatherings make their return ahead of Independence Day

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Eating hot dogs and burgers with loved ones is nothing new on Independence Day. Last year many people, including Candice Simmons found themselves stuck at home.

“We were pretty much by ourselves last year,” Simmons said.

Simmons and family even have trouble finding an open slot at Capaha Park for today’s cookout.

“This weekend it’s a lot more people out since the pandemic is not as relevant,” Simmons said.

Lauren Wells traveled from Kentucky for her family’s gathering. This is the first time she’s seeing her family since the pandemic.

“It’s actually really a relief, to able to not have our masks on and touch each other give each other hugs,” Wells said.

Some packed and hit the roads for this holiday weekend. However, other’s said they still don’t feel comfortable in big crowds and rather take a stroll in park or by the river.

“We’re still trying to be a little safe we’re seniors and we have health issues so we’re still trying to stay a little safe” Paula Suzuki said.

“I don’t think we’ll be doing fireworks ourselves but from my front yard I like to watch the fireworks,” Sarah Young said.

People out this Independence Day weekend explained they are happy to see a change in the right direction.

“It’s such a beautiful day out and I think it’s perfect weather for the 4th of July weekend,” Simmons said.

You can visit here for more information on Independence Day events near you.

