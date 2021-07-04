Heartland Votes
2 bodies discovered at residence in Trigg Co.

Detectives are currently searching for Landon W. Stinson, 29 of Cadiz, Kentucky. He is being sought for questioning.((Source: Kentucky State Police))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two bodies were discovered at a residence in Trigg County on Saturday.

At around 8:45 a.m. on July 3, Detectives with Kentucky State Police responded to a residence off of Cerulean Road in Cadiz where they found the bodies.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated at this time.

Detectives are currently searching for Landon Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, Kentucky.

He is being sought for questioning.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Stinson, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

