Interactive monitoring installed at I-24 construction zones in Ky.

PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has added interactive monitoring to two construction zones on Interstate 24 in Kentucky to enhance the safety of motorists and workers.

Using sensors and other technology, the systems monitor traffic speed in the work zone, then pass the information to interactive signage that alerts approaching motorists.

“If traffic slows to a crawl or stops, the system changes the message on portable boards to alert drivers who are approaching the work zone to what is happening ahead,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said. “Our engineers place appropriate signage to give drivers an idea of what’s ahead, but drivers still have to process that information, take it to heart, and slow down to meet the restrictive work zone conditions ahead.”

KYTC District 1 has deployed interactive monitoring in a work zone on the eastbound side of I-24 at the 4 mile marker at Paducah and at the entry points for a concrete rehab project between mile points 55.5 and 64.5 in parts of Caldwell and Trigg counties.

A work zone on I-69 at the 33.5 mile marker in Graves County also has interactive monitoring.

Poat said high demand for the technology by state transportation agencies has created a shortage of equipment.

Kentucky plans to save them for use on long-term work zones.

