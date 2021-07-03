FIRST ALERT: Warm and dry weekend

(KFVS) - It is going to be a warm and dry Fourth of July weekend

Today will be a touch warmer than on Friday.

This evening and overnight will remain mostly clear and unusually comfortable for July.

Sunday will be noticeably warmer, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again.

Dew points will creep up a bit, but relative humidity levels will stay moderate even on Sunday.

Fireworks displays Sunday evening should have mostly clear skies, with air temps falling through the 80s into the upper 70s.

Next week is looking more typical for July, with seasonably hot and humid conditions returning.

Storms and showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A stronger system is possible next weekend.

This could bring some cooler weather to the area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.