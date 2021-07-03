Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Warm and dry weekend

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It is going to be a warm and dry Fourth of July weekend

Today will be a touch warmer than on Friday.

This evening and overnight will remain mostly clear and unusually comfortable for July.

Sunday will be noticeably warmer, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again.

Dew points will creep up a bit, but relative humidity levels will stay moderate even on Sunday.

Fireworks displays Sunday evening should have mostly clear skies, with air temps falling through the 80s into the upper 70s.

Next week is looking more typical for July, with seasonably hot and humid conditions returning.

Storms and showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A stronger system is possible next weekend.

This could bring some cooler weather to the area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 126
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered
When asked about incentives, Governor Mike Parson said all options are on the table.
Missourians react to potential statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentives
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many Heartland cities are planning to hold Fourth of July...
Fourth of July celebrations in the Heartland
Adison Sullenger was one of five young Kentuckians to get a full scholarship in Kentucky’s...
Princeton, Ky. girl wins full ride to college for getting vaccinated

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is looking beautiful. (Source: KFVS)
First Alert: Temps to fall quickly after sunset
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Near record lows expected tonight
The Mississippi River is above flood stage at Cape Girardeau, Mo., but expected to starting...
Mississippi River above flood stage at Cape Girardeau, beginning to drop