First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Warm, dry weekend.....but humidity and storms return next week.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Dry weather will last through the 4th of July weekend, but with a slow warming trend. Today will be a touch warmer than on Friday, and we’ll lose the nice northerly breeze. This evening and overnight will remain mostly clear and unusually comfortable for July....but Sunday will be noticeably warmer, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 again. Dew points will creep up a bit, but relative humidity levels will stay moderate even on Sunday. Fireworks displays Sunday evening should have mostly clear skies, with air temps falling through the 80s into the upper 70s.

Next week is looking more typical for July, with seasonably hot and humid conditions returning. A very weak frontal boundary will be in the area about Wednesday night/Thursday morning, giving us a better chance of showers/storms. A stronger system is advertised for next weekend, which could bring some strong storms and then cooler weather next weekend, but this is a long way from now so will have to monitor.

