First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Looking good for the 4th....but steamy weather returns next week....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather for Independence Day is still looking good, although we will be warming up about 5 degrees as light southerly winds return. But humidity levels look to remain in check, and skies should be mainly clear. Fireworks celebrations Sunday evening won’t have to worry about storms, as it will be dry. The only possible issue might be lingering smoke as winds will be very light.

Our weather will steam up quickly as we get into next week. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs of about 90 to 95. By Wednesday and Thursday as weak frontal boundary is expected to bring a return to shower and storm chances.....and bring temps down a touch. Looking farther out, models are showing yet another shot of slightly cooler air dipping in from the northwest next weekend, but that’s a long way off at this point.

