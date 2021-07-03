Heartland Votes
1 dead, 2 injured in Caruthersville shooting

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night.

According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, at 8:55 p.m. on July 2, the police department received a call that there had been a shooting.

Police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Avenue where they found three gunshot victims.

21-year-old Kendrick Briscoe was shot and killed in a shooting exchange between multiple individuals.

A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured during the shooting as well.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in Memphis and is in critical condition at this time.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in Hayti and later released.

Bullet holes were also found in two vehicles.

According to Jones, gunfire was exchanged on both sides.

He said he believes there was a dispute beforehand that ultimately led to the shooting.

A 19-year-old male suspect is in custody.

First degree murder and armed criminal action charges have been filed.

Police are currently searching for other suspects.

Charges will be filled upon their arrest.

The incident is still under investigation.

