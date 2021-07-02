Southern 7 Health Dept.: Positive COVID-19 cases rose ‘exponentially’ in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department says positive COVID-19 cases have risen “exponentially” in the region.

On Friday, July 2, they said there was a 200 percent increase over the week before, with 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The health department also reported 11 newly recovered cases.

“This is troubling news for our region,” said Nathan Ryder, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department. “We know that our neighbors in Missouri are struggling with the Delta variant of COVID-19 currently exploding in their state. We are worried about the spillover effect we may begin to see with the large amounts of people in the S7 region who haven’t gotten themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.”

Southern Seven reported 36,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the seven county region since the vaccine first arrived on December 16, 2020. The average of people totally vaccinated in the region is 25.87 percent.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re putting yourself at high risk with the more contagious and severe Delta variant of COVID that is spreading rapidly,” said Ryder. “The three vaccines we currently have access to are showing they’re very effective at protecting you and helping to slow the spread of this and other COVID variants. We have plenty of vaccine available at S7HD. Now is the time to schedule yourself to get vaccinated before we see a potential surge.”

According to the health department, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has started spreading in neighboring southern Missouri in areas with low amounts of the population totally vaccinated.

They said four out of the seven counties in the Southern Seven region have the lowest vaccination rates in Illinois, with less than 25 percent totally vaccinated. Those counties include Hardin (24.6 percent totally vaccinated), Pope (23 percent), Pulaski (22 percent) and Alexander (14.5 percent).

The health department urged residents in all seven counties to get vaccinated as soon as possible. You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.