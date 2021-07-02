Southeast’s Sikeston autism center receives donation from Qulin Legion Riders

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion Riders of Qulin presented a $1,000 donation to Southeast Missouri State University’s autism center.

The donation will help support the Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment at Southeast’s Sikeston campus.

Assistant Director Dave Beutel represented the Qulin Legion Riders by presenting the check as part of their third annual Autism Run.

The event was organized by Steve “Jigsaw” Launer in honor of his granson, Kendrick Meppiel, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and received early intervention services as a young boy in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Renee Patrick, director of Southeast’s Autism Center, and Dr. Joe Pujol, dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Studies, accepted the donation on behalf of the University.

“We are honored and grateful to the Legion Riders’ continued support,” Dr. Patrick said. “The funds will be used to help children with autism access services or supports based on their individual needs.”

Brittany Meppiel said because of support from family, specifically Kendrick’s grandfather “Jigsaw,” and the services like those available at Southeast’s Autism Center, her son has been able to thrive.

“‘Jigsaw’ was my rock in the early years after Kendrick was diagnosed – and despite our family’s health care provider giving Kendrick a poor prognosis as a young child, he is currently enrolled in accelerated, advanced mathematics courses,” she said.

Jigsaw passed away shortly after the Rider’s 2021 Autism Run, but other family members at the donation ceremony included Nick Meppiel, Kendrick’s brother Kurtis, sister Caitlynn, grandmother Jouanna Meppiel, and cousin Arizona Freeman.

The Legion Riders’ donation will help support the Center’s programming and services.

The Sikeston location helps meet a growing demand in the region for autism services without having to travel to Cape Girardeau, where the University’s main Autism Center is located at 611 N. Fountain Street.

The Sikeston facility provides early intensive intervention services through the Center’s Building Blocks Program for young children ages 2-5 who have significant need for applied behavioral analytic programming; Speech Language Pathology using a push-in service for Language Acquisition through Motor Planning communication device users; and diagnostic evaluations for individuals seeking diagnostic clarification of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

