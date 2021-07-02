Heartland Votes
Portion of streets to close in Marion, Ill. due to building demolition

The streets highlighted in green, East Main between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North Madison from East Main to East Taylor, in Marion will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Portions of East Main and Madison Streets will be closed in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8.

East Main Street will be closed between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North Madison Street will be closed from East Main to East Taylor Street beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is just east and north of the square in downtown Marion.

These street sections will be closed through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Marion said the closures is to allow crews to demolish the Stanley Building located at 200 E. Main St.

The parking lot just east of the Stanley Building will also be closed.

Parking along Madison and Mechanic Streets will be available for Marion Post Office customers.

Marked detours will be in place.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The city also wants to remind drivers that Madison is a one-way street between Main and College (southbound) and Mechanic St. is one-way between College and Main (northbound).

