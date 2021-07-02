Heartland Votes
Near record lows expected tonight

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak on Saturday. So it will be a very cool start to the third day of July. Thanks to lots of sunshine we will warm quickly, and highs will top out a little warmer than what we saw on Friday. It still won’t be too sticky, even with the warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Dry weather continues on Independence Day. Highs will be back to normal in the upper 80s. Rain will not be an issue through the entire weekend. Rain chances return by the middle of next week.

