CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River is above flood stage at Cape Girardeau, but beginning to drop.

As of Friday, July 2, the river at Cape Girardeau is above 34 feet, which is about 2 feet above flood stage.

The forecast calls for the river to drop by Saturday.

The Fourth of July weekend is also looking dry.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.