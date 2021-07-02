Heartland Votes
McCracken Co. deputies investigating stolen tractor

According to McCracken Co. deputies, a 1990 green and yellow John Deere 950 tractor and King...
According to McCracken Co. deputies, a 1990 green and yellow John Deere 950 tractor and King Cutter yellow tiller were stolen from a farm in the 10000 block of Woodville Road between June 26 and June 29.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen tractor from the West Paducah area.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 1990 green and yellow John Deere 950 tractor and King Cutter yellow tiller were stolen from a farm in the 10000 block of Woodville Road between June 26 and June 29.

They said the vehicle left the scene going westbound on Woodville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency. You may also send your tip anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or on the app.

