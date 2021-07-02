Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man using Molotov cocktails to set Akron homes on fire, investigators asking for people to help locate suspect

Akron Fire Department searching for this man who they believe is responsible for a series of...
Akron Fire Department searching for this man who they believe is responsible for a series of home fires.(Akron Fire Department)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been using Molotov cocktails to set fire to homes multiple times in the Kenmore area.

The damage so severe, it’s displaced people from their homes and cost thousands of dollars of damage.

It’s no coincidence, fire investigators believe these fires are all related.

“It’s terrifying. So far we’ve been given very little information. We’ve spoken with the individuals who live at these homes. It seems like it’s one family that’s been specifically targeted,” said Lt. Serjie Lash with Akron Fire Department.

All the incidents happened in June, but investigators in Akron fear this man will strike again, and won’t stop until he injures someone.

The Mcclung’s live next door to one of the targeted homes. They have lived here for years. They say this area is safe.

“Well, we will keep an eye out for everything now. Last time it was in the back, now this time it was in the front of their house so it just makes you wonder what’s going on,” said Joe Ann Mcclung/

Fire investigators want people to look out for a black Ford Explorer. Witnesses say they’ve seen the suspect racing away in that kind of car.

Akron Fire Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information to give them a call. Until the arsonist is off the street, residents here say they’re on edge hoping their home is not his intended target.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during...
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
When asked about incentives, Governor Mike Parson said all options are on the table.
Missourians react to potential statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Latest News

According to McCracken Co. deputies, a 1990 green and yellow John Deere 950 tractor and King...
McCracken Co. deputies investigating stolen tractor
From left to right are Robert Reif. Sr. and Dave Beutel of the Qulin Legion Riders; Dr. Renne...
Southeast’s Sikeston autism center receives donation from Qulin Legion Riders
SIU female aviators shine in 2021 Air Race Classic – The team of Rachel Piacentini and Meadow...
2 SIU aviation teams place in top 10 in 2021 Air Race Classic
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, July 2.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 2K new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Governor Andy Beshear announced the first-round winners in the "Shot at a Million" drawing.
Gov. Beshear announced first-round winners in ‘Shot at a Million’ drawing