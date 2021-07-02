KFVS wins Beautiful Property of the Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS won Beautiful Property of the Month for July.

The award is given monthly to commercial properties in the City of Cape Girardeau.

Nominations are reviewed by the Keep Cape Beautiful committee then recommended to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

They look at landscaping, the property’s condition and overall attractiveness and curb appeal.

You can click here for the form to nominate a business for the award.

Keep Cape Beautiful is a volunteer board led by the City’s Park and Recreation Department. They aim to control litter and graffiti, promoting recycling, encouraging community involvement and more.

