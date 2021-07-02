Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KFVS wins Beautiful Property of the Month

KFVS won Beautiful Property Award for July.
KFVS won Beautiful Property Award for July.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS won Beautiful Property of the Month for July.

The award is given monthly to commercial properties in the City of Cape Girardeau.

Nominations are reviewed by the Keep Cape Beautiful committee then recommended to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

They look at landscaping, the property’s condition and overall attractiveness and curb appeal.

You can click here for the form to nominate a business for the award.

Keep Cape Beautiful is a volunteer board led by the City’s Park and Recreation Department. They aim to control litter and graffiti, promoting recycling, encouraging community involvement and more.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during...
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
When asked about incentives, Governor Mike Parson said all options are on the table.
Missourians react to potential statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Latest News

The streets highlighted in green, East Main between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North...
Portion of streets to close in Marion, Ill. due to building demolition
Governor Andy Beshear will announce the “Shot a Million” winners at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.
Gov. Beshear to announce ‘Shot a Million’ winners
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
How are fireworks made?
How are fireworks made?