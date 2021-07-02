Kentucky to announce first ‘Shot at a Million’ winner Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - One lucky Kentuckian will find out if they are a millionaire when Gov. Andy Beshear announces the first “Shot at a Million” winner Friday.

At 12:30 p.m., Gov. Beshear will announce the winners for Kentucky’s vaccine incentive.

One person will win $1 million, while five Kentuckians under the age of 18 will win a full-ride scholarship.

You can watch the “Shot at a Million” announcement live in this story at 12:30 p.m.

Eligible participants must have received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna, Gov. Beshear said.

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.

To sign up, click here.

If you don’t win this time, don’t worry. There will be two more drawings.

Registration is now open for Shot at a Million. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.