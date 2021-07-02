Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 2K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,120 news cases of COVID-19, including 54 additional deaths, since Friday, June 25.

The health department said according to CDC data, nearly 72 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 56 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,392,552 cases, including 23,245 deaths.

Since June 25, labs have reported 234,527 specimens for a total of 25,868,855.

As of Thursday night, July 1, 424 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 97 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 25-July 1 is 1.1 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 12,648,167 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,150 doses.

Since June 25, 288,050 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

