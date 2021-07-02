How are fireworks made?

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July weekend is here, and fireworks are already making noise.

While you listen and watch the fireworks light up the sky, have you ever wondered how they are made?

You may think all you need is some gun powder and some color, but there is more to the magic.

Rick Hoffman, at Hoffman Family Fireworks in Scott City, had the chance to go to China to the see where they are made.

Hoffmann said each firework is handcrafted.

“Various tubes are filled with different explosive stars and then those tubes are gathered together, put in some type of a sequence, put in some type of a container or box and then wrapped in paper wrapping and a covering made to look real pretty,” explained Hoffmann.

In order to get the fireworks to have color, Hoffmann explained that you need a certain type of metal.

”It’s the different combinations of metal filings of different types of metals and different chemicals that produce those colors,” he said.

Copper can make the color blue and other metals will make red, silver and gold.

The instructions on how to make a certain color and firework goes back generations.

“The chemicals and the way that they are put together is family secrets that goes back hundreds of years,” said Hoffmann.

If you plan on shooting off fireworks this holiday weekend, remember safety is key. If you want to leave it to the professionals, there are many celebrations happening around the Heartland.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.