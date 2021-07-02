Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to announce ‘Shot a Million’ winners

Governor Andy Beshear will announce the “Shot a Million” winners at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.
Governor Andy Beshear will announce the “Shot a Million” winners at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the “Shot a Million” winners at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

Earlier in June, the governor announced two types of drawings as part of the program.

Kentuckians who are 18 and older can enter to win one of three drawings for $1 million.

People between 12 and 17 have a chance to win a full scholarship, which could cover tuition, books and room and board.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during...
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
When asked about incentives, Governor Mike Parson said all options are on the table.
Missourians react to potential statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Latest News

KFVS won Beautiful Property Award for July.
KFVS wins Beautiful Property of the Month
The streets highlighted in green, East Main between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North...
Portion of streets to close in Marion, Ill. due to building demolition
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19,...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
How are fireworks made?
How are fireworks made?