Gov. Beshear to announce ‘Shot a Million’ winners

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will announce the “Shot a Million” winners at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

Earlier in June, the governor announced two types of drawings as part of the program.

Kentuckians who are 18 and older can enter to win one of three drawings for $1 million.

People between 12 and 17 have a chance to win a full scholarship, which could cover tuition, books and room and board.

