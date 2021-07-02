First Alert Friday Forecast

Unusually nice weather is moving in, just in time for the 4th of July weekend. An unusually strong upper trough is sinking south into the eastern U.S. This will put us in northerly flow aloft for a couple of days, keeping it much less steamy (and stormy) than is typical for this time of year. Highs today and tomorrow look to be in the 80 to 85 range, with lows in the 50s to low 60s....except mid 60s Bootheel. By Sunday the upper levels are ridging out again so it will be mainly sunny and warmer....but still not too humid for the 4th.

The upcoming work week looks mostly uneventful....with perhaps a minor weather system moving through about Wednesday. We’ll start the week with seasonably hot and humid conditions....maybe an isolated thundertorm by Tuesday afternoon. Our next significant rain chances look to be next Wednesday with a weak cold front.....followed by a very slight cooling trend to round out the week.

