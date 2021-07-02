First Alert: Beautiful, sunny day!

(KFVS) - It’s a beautiful and pleasant start to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Today will be sunny with less humidity and more comfortable temperatures.

Afternoon highs today and Saturday will range in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight, lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

By Independence Day, highs will warm into the upper 80s, but it won’t be too sticky. The heat and humidity will increase through the week next week.

Next week, temps creep back up into the 90s with humid conditions.

The best chance for rain looks to be on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.