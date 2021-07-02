Fireworks sales in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The rush to buy fireworks ramped up as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

We found some shoppers on Friday morning, July 2 at a Hoffman Family Fireworks tent in Cape Girardeau.

We asked owner Rick Hoffman if he’s seeing more sales this year compared to last year, when some people skipped holiday gatherings because of the pandemic.

“I think we really are,” he said. “I think last year was a premiere year and a lot of people who hadn’t used fireworks did and found out, ‘hey, it’s kind of fun!’ And really, our weather this year is just excellent.”

A lot of communities are gearing up for local displays, as pandemic restrictions ease.

You can click here for an unofficial list of Fourth of July celebrations in the Heartland.

