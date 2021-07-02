Cleveland auto mechanic counts his lucky stars after out-of-control driver nearly mows him down (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland auto technician Anthony Bartholomew can sum up how he is feeling in just one word, grateful. He was standing in front of the auto shop where he works when an out-of-control car nearly hit him.

“Ah man, pure adrenaline when it happened,” said Bartholomew, Senior Mechanic at Terry’s North Coast Auto. “I literally just sat down on our forklift, and something told me to look up, and there was a car no more than 10 feet in front of me.”

Bartholomew doesn’t have a scratch on him, and he wasn’t even late to work the next day. If it wasn’t for that utility pole, he knows he wouldn’t be here talking to us.

“As fast as that vehicle was moving, I was very concerned I wasn’t gonna make it out of that,” Bartholomew said. “Someone was definitely looking down on me that day.”

It happened Wednesday at around 5:30 P.M. Bartholomew was working right outside of Terry’s North Coast Auto on St. Clair Avenue when a silver car sped across multiple lanes of oncoming traffic and plowed straight through a utility pole, just missing him.

“Right after the vehicle veered and actually went straight across the street over there, jumped the curb,” recalled Bartholomew. “The driver jumped out, ran this way, and took off down St. Clair.”

Bartholomew believes the silver car was stolen. The passenger in the silver car tried to run but was apprehended by men who claim the pair stole the car from them.

“He had told me he was down at a local gas station down the street and happened to go inside to get something to drink, left his keys in the vehicle, and his buddy came inside told him some guys were stealing his car,” Bartholomew said.

Cleveland Police have not responded to our requests, but as far as we know, the man who was driving the car is still out there.

“Coming outside to move a vehicle in or out of the building, I’m taking extra precaution, making sure there’s no one crossing the road again,” the mechanic told 19 News.

The general manager of Terry’s North Coast Auto told 19 news this is the fourth crash like this that’s happened outside of his shop in the past year.

