Baby bears arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Two bear cubs have arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two new baby bears arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue last week. Officials with the rescue facility said the cubs were in good health.

Appalachian Bear Rescue is a Townsend-based non-profit that adopts injured and orphaned bears and releases them back into the wild when they are ready.

The two new cubs, a male named Cosmo and a female named Lemon Drop, were orphaned after a landowner shot their mother after she broke into his dog pen, according to the non-profit’s Facebook page.

In an update, Appalachian Bear Rescue officials said the two cubs were “cautious but still curious,” and said that the bears are exploring their new surroundings. “Lemon Drop and Cosmo are doing well and adjusting to a radically new way of life,” a post said.

Those interested can follow live updates on all the bears at Appalachian Bear Rescue by checking their Facebook page.

