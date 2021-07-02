Heartland Votes
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old baby who was abducted in North Carolina.

The Person County Sheriffs Office is searching for Gabriel Newman, a 1-year-old black male about 30 inches tall and weighing 21 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Gabriel Newman was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit, shorts with a black and white Nike logo.

Gabriel has a mole under his left armpit, a birthmark on the right of his forehead on the hairline and four teeth on the top of his mouth also four teeth on the bottom of his mouth.

The suspected abductor, identified as Gregory Wendell Newman, is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black long dreadlocks and brown eyes. Gregory also has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye, “love and hate” tattooed over the left and right hand and a tattoo of the letter G on the right arm.

Officials confirmed Gregory Newman is Gabriel Newman’s father. Deputies say Gabriel may be in danger based on past statements Gregory made to Gabriel’s mother.

Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman(The Person County Sheriff's Office)

Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with fire flames on it and light colored jeans with patches. Gregory was also wearing a scarf over his dreads.

They were last seen traveling on NC Highway 57 northbound towards Danville, Virginia in a Black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina registration TDL8320.

If you have any information, contact Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human trafficking operation leads to 82 arrests, 31 rescued throughout Missouri and Kansas
Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class George M. Gooch, 22, of Laclede, Missouri, was killed during...
Sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor identified
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Representatives from Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation...
Additional construction measures being put out on I-24 near the Illinois-Kentucky Border
The American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Mo. currently has 65 tractors with more waiting to...
Perryville, Mo. tractor museum raising money for expansion
A tractor museum in Perryville, Mo. is raising money for an expansion.
Perryville, Mo. tractor museum raising money for expansion
An outbreak at an Advance, Mo. nursing facility led to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard...
COVID-19 outbreak at Advance, Mo. nursing facility