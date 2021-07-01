Western Ky. governments receive funding for street, road improvements

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Local governments will receive more than $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding for street and road improvements.

Some western Kentucky governments will receive money including:

Ballard County - $168,377

Graves County - $212,000

Hickman County - $307,980

You can click here for a complete list of awards.

The funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will support 177 total projects that include resurfacing, patching and sealing, storm drain work, slip repair and even a connector road for economic development.

“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”

Most of the approved projects are for resurfacing deteriorating roads.

All of the projects were submitted to the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. They were evaluated by staff in each of the 12 Department of Highways districts.

The county fiscal court or city council approved for funding will be responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.