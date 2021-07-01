S7HD to hold teen COVID-19 vaccination clinics in July

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - It may still be the summer, but the start of the school year is fast approaching.

One Heartland health department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics before students head back into the classroom.

Officials at Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) in southern Illinois said its teen COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been very successful so far, but there are still a lot of teens out there that could get the vaccine.

S7HD Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder said many people have questioned if they will hold another teen vaccination clinic before school starts back up.

“We are in talks with sites all across the southern seven region to launch a mobile campaign again that will probably kick off sometime at the end of July for us to get out and get teens vaccinated against covid-19 before they head back to the classroom,” said Ryder.

The health department wants to help schools make this an easy transition back into the school year.

Ryder said you don’t have to wait for the clinic to get your child vaccinated.

“We can vaccinate teens at each one of our county clinic locations so you can call our main office at 618-634-2297 and talk to one of our schedulers,” explained Ryder.

“They can get you scheduled in to one of our clinic locations that’s closest to you.”

Ryder said they will have more information soon about the teen vaccination clinics happening at the end of the month.

You can find information about the clinics on the health departments website.

