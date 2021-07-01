Heartland Votes
Rain will come to an end tonight, sunny and cooler weather expected Friday

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Some scattered showers and a few thunderstorm will continue to sink south through the area this evening. Overnight we will all dry out and the clouds will move out of the area too. This will bring sunshine back to the Heartland for your Friday, and more comfortable temperatures too. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s north to the mid/upper 60s south. Under full sunshine, afternoon temperatures will only top out in the lower 80s. Saturday will start cool too with lows in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. By Independence Day, highs will warm into the upper 80s, but still it won’t be too sticky! The heat and humidity will increase through the week next week.

