Rain & Storms Today

By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Scattered rain and storms will be around starting off the morning hours. Temperatures will be sitting in the low 70s and is the last warm/humid start to the week. Plan on needing an umbrella through the day as showers and storms will continue across the Heartland ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, a cold front pushes through clearing out the rain and clouds by Friday morning. A cooler start to Friday morning with temps in the mid 60s. The week will end off with mostly sunny skies, temps in the low 80s, and very comfortable as dry air moves in from the north. Northerly winds will be the only factor making it feel cooler as they can gust up to 20mph.

The weekend will continue to stay sunny with a dry airmass over us. The low 80s are expected on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday. The normal heat and humidity for this time of year will return by next week so enjoy the weekend coming up!

-Lisa

