Paducah man accused of having approx. 100 suspect fentanyl pills, other drugs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after police say they found approximately 100 fentanyl pills and other drugs during an investigation.

Braedon Quinn Jones, 20, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds).

According to Paducah police, a report of drug trafficking by Jones led them to get a search warrant for his home. It was served on Thursday morning, July 1.

Detectives found approximately 100 suspected fentanyl pills, several Xanax pills and more than 8 ounces of marijuana in Jones’ bedroom.

He was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

