Murphysboro, Ill. Trap team takes 2nd place at state tournament

Murphysboro Trap Team members are pictured as follows, front row: Logan Nance, Trey Baskin and Mason Bartlow. Back row: Kayden Rains and Asher Hellberg.(Murphysboro Trap Incorporated)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Trap Team took second place at the Scholastic Clay Target Program Illinois State Tournament.

It was held on June 26 at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta, Ill.

The team battled winds of 20-25 miles per hour to post their best scores of the entire season.

Squad members include: Logan Nance, Trey Baskin, Mason Bartlow, Kayden Rains and Asher Hellberg.

