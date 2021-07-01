Missouri AG asks Supreme Court to hear abortion restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal of a ruling striking down new abortion restrictions.

Schmitt said he filed a request Thursday for the nation’s highest court to hear arguments on a 2019 state law that bans abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and also prohibits abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.

Schmitt says that decision should be overruled, and that the Supreme Court also should overturn its Roe v. Wade precedent granting a right to abortion.

