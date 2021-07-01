Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri AG asks Supreme Court to hear abortion restrictions

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal of a ruling striking down new abortion restrictions.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal of a ruling striking down new abortion restrictions.

Schmitt said he filed a request Thursday for the nation’s highest court to hear arguments on a 2019 state law that bans abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and also prohibits abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.

Schmitt says that decision should be overruled, and that the Supreme Court also should overturn its Roe v. Wade precedent granting a right to abortion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants. They were stolen from the family's yard over...
Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

Latest News

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation
The Egyptian Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, July 1.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
A spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard County has been linked to an outbreak at an Advance...
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Stoddard Co. due to outbreak at Advance nursing facility, health dept. says
According to MoDOT, four bids were received for the Chester Bridge rehabilitation project and...
Commission rejects bridge rehab contract for Chester Bridge in Perry County, Mo.