Missouri AG asks Supreme Court to hear abortion restrictions
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal of a ruling striking down new abortion restrictions.
Schmitt said he filed a request Thursday for the nation’s highest court to hear arguments on a 2019 state law that bans abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and also prohibits abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.
Schmitt says that decision should be overruled, and that the Supreme Court also should overturn its Roe v. Wade precedent granting a right to abortion.
