KRCU installs new antenna, signal increases to 50K watts

The new antenna and equipment follows a frequency transfer to 88.7 FM, KDMC, in April, as well as the recent move of the transmission site to Ellsinore from Van Buren.(Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public radio station at Southeast Missouri State University installed a new antenna and other equipment at its Van Buren location.

It’s part of KRCU Public Radio’s signal expansion project.

The new antenna will improve the signal strength at 50,000 watts.

“The new antenna and equipment allow KRCU to provide a better signal to listeners and reach more people than the temporary antenna allowed,” said General Manager Dan Woods. “We are excited to be one step closer to completing this expansion and to better serve our listeners across southeast Missouri.”

The new antenna and equipment follows a frequency transfer to 88.7 FM, KDMC, in April, as well as the recent move of the transmission site to Ellsinore from Van Buren.

After the move to Ellsinore, the signal strength decreased from 100,000 to 12,000 watts.

The final phase of the expansion project will include FCC licensing and approval, which will allow the station to return to its original power level of 100,000 watts.

Once the project is finished, the station will reach nearly 80,000 listeners in the communities of Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Ellsinore, Doniphan and Piedmont in Missouri, and in northern Arkansas.

The Board of Regents approved the purchase of the station in September 2019.

The expansion was funded through a gift from an anonymous donor.

According to the University, the annual operating costs for KDMC will be covered through corporate underwriting and individual donations.

KRCU Public Radio is owned and operated by Southeast. It’s located behind Academic Hall on the main campus in Cape Girardeau.

It went on the air from the University in 1976. The station transitioned from a student-run radio station to an NPR member station in November 1990.

In 2006, it expanded its coverage to the Farmington area.

