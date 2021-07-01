Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court
Dozens of deaths in Oregon are being blamed on the heat.
Dozens confirmed dead in Oregon heat wave
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds