Heartland Votes
Advertisement

James Franco settles for $2.2 million in acting school sex misconduct suit

FILE - James Franco arrives at IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Franco and his...
FILE - James Franco arrives at IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Franco and his co-defendants have agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations. The sides reached an agreement in February, but the details and dollar amount were not revealed until Wednesday, June 30 2021.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, court filings made public Wednesday showed.

The two sides first reached a deal to settle the class-action suit in February, but it took several months to resolve details, and the dollar amount was not previously disclosed.

Actresses and ex-students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who first filed the lawsuit in October 2019 that was joined by many others, alleged that at his now-defunct school, Studio 4, Franco pushed his students into performing in increasingly explicit sex scenes on camera in an “orgy type setting” that went far beyond those acceptable on Hollywood film sets.

The two sides also agreed to release a joint statement.

“While Defendants continue to deny the allegations in the Complaint, they acknowledge that Plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties strongly believe that now is a critical time to focus on addressing the mistreatment of women in Hollywood,” the statement said. “All agree on the need to make sure that no one in the entertainment industry — regardless of sex, race, religion, disability, ethnicity, background, gender or sexual orientation — faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind.”

It alleged that Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education,” and that students were led to believe roles in Franco’s films would be available to those who went along.

Franco’s production company Rabbit Bandini and his partners including Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis were also named as defendants.

The settlement includes “non-economic” terms that have not been made public.

It has been submitted to a Los Angeles judge for approval.

Before filing the lawsuit, Tither-Kaplan aired her allegations of sexual misconduct against Franco along with other women in the Los Angeles Times after Franco won a Golden Globe Award for “The Disaster Artist” in early 2018, when the wave of the #MeToo movement was first sweeping across Hollywood.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been sexually abused, but often will if they come forward publicly.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LNR Partners, LLC of Miami Beach, Florida took ownership of West Park Mall in 2016.
Auction closed for West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Both of his back legs were broken.
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
June Harber charged with neglect
Woman arrested after first responders discover ‘worst case of neglect’
Officials say the weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park...
Official: Teen’s death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs

Latest News

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, leaves the floor after the House voted...
McCarthy to GOP: Don’t let Pelosi name you to 1/6 riot panel
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him