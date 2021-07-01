Grave robbers raid south Jackson cemetery, some caskets found broken open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Criminals in Jackson have now figured out a way to rob people in the afterlife.

This week, 3 On Your Side callers alerted us to grave robbers at a south Jackson cemetery. What kind of thief does it take to break into a casket?

Not once, but over and over.

Rosemount cemetery (Chris Fields)

We found caskets at Rosemount Cemetery raided, some even broken open. Mausoleums were also tampered with - remains and urns missing.

Those with loved ones in the cemetery were shocked this has been allowed to happen.

Zach Martinez said, “When I came up here yesterday, I came to visit my best friend up here and his cousin and came to see the graves over here. There was a casket that was pulled out the front, was broken into. They had the whole thing pulled out so I just went over and put it back in and it’s sad what’s going on out here because this is a resting place for people.”

Mark Patterson has worked in mortuary services for years and has stepped foot in almost every cemetery in the metro. These gravesites are the worst he’s ever seen.

Mark Patterson said, “It’s getting to be an eyesore and a health issue, health hazard.”

We found a satellite tv stand lying near the the gravesites which looks like the weapon used by the grave robbers to crack open the caskets.

Some with loved ones buried here say they’ve run off suspected thieves in recent days.

We contacted the Secretary of State’s office and they tell us the cemetery is registered as a perpetual-care cemetery and is subject to periodic examinations. They say they are aware of recent mausoleum vandalism and will launch an investigation if a formal complaint is lodged against the cemetery.

