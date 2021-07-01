Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson signs FY22 state operating budget bills

Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget bills on Wednesday, June 30.
Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget bills on Wednesday, June 30.(Office of Governor Mike Parson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget bills on Wednesday, June 30.

The bills include infrastructure projects, workforce development and increase pre-pandemic K-12 and higher education spending levels.

You can click here for a full list of the state operating budget bills.

“When the 2021 legislative session began, Missouri was still experiencing some of the hardest days of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which affected every state agency and Missourian,” said Governor Parson. “Yet, the Missouri General Assembly stayed the course and delivered a balanced budget that responsibly allocates taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

The state budget is about $35.6 billion, including $10.5 billion in general revenue.

Some infrastructure projects included in the budget are:

  • $154.4 million for State Road Fund construction projects
  • $60.2 million in bonding authority for state park improvement projects
  • $21 million for maintenance and repair projects at State Highway Patrol facilities
  • $15 million for low-volume road maintenance and repair
  • $10 million to increase broadband access in underserved areas
  • $6.3 million for port capital improvement projects

The budget also includes the following education and workforce development initiatives:

  • $252.7 million and 121 staff from various state agencies to support the newly created Office of Childhood
  • $20.2 million over FY22 spending levels to four-year institutions of higher education
  • $13.2 million to support the A+ Schools Scholarship Program
  • $10 million for community colleges
  • $8.5 million to fully fund the foundation formula
  • $8.4 million for early childhood special education programs
  • $3.9 million to support the Bright Flight program
  • $2.7 million to support the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program
  • $2 million for State Technical College
  • $2 million to grow Missouri’s new and emerging high-tech industry
  • $750,000 for 12,000 additional students to take the ACT Work Keys and Career Readiness Assessment
  • $200,000 for the Main Street Program

Some of the projects funded for the health and safety of communities across the state include:

  • $166.3 million to increase development disability service provider rates
  • $15 million to establish six new crisis stabilization centers and further support existing ones
  • $8.3 million to expand the Behavioral Healthcare Home Program
  • $5.3 million for 50 additional Community Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Liaisons
  • $3.6 million and 53 staff members to address waitlists in Missouri’s Public Defender system
  • $1 million in grants for violent crime prevention, community engagement, and law enforcement mental health support
  • $21.5 million to recruit and retain quality Department of Corrections employees
  • $6 million for county jail reimbursements
  • $2.5 million to further support recidivism reduction programs
  • $2.6 million and 11 State Highway Patrol Troopers to assist in violent crime investigations across the state
  • $1.1 million for the Operation Legend Grant Program
  • $1 million for the state’s witness protection fund
  • $575,000 to provide grant funding for law enforcement officer safety equipment

The governor also issued 26 line-item vetoes, totaling nearly $115 million.

You can click here for a full list of budget vetoes.

