Gov. Parson signs FY22 state operating budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget bills on Wednesday, June 30.
The bills include infrastructure projects, workforce development and increase pre-pandemic K-12 and higher education spending levels.
You can click here for a full list of the state operating budget bills.
“When the 2021 legislative session began, Missouri was still experiencing some of the hardest days of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which affected every state agency and Missourian,” said Governor Parson. “Yet, the Missouri General Assembly stayed the course and delivered a balanced budget that responsibly allocates taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
The state budget is about $35.6 billion, including $10.5 billion in general revenue.
Some infrastructure projects included in the budget are:
- $154.4 million for State Road Fund construction projects
- $60.2 million in bonding authority for state park improvement projects
- $21 million for maintenance and repair projects at State Highway Patrol facilities
- $15 million for low-volume road maintenance and repair
- $10 million to increase broadband access in underserved areas
- $6.3 million for port capital improvement projects
The budget also includes the following education and workforce development initiatives:
- $252.7 million and 121 staff from various state agencies to support the newly created Office of Childhood
- $20.2 million over FY22 spending levels to four-year institutions of higher education
- $13.2 million to support the A+ Schools Scholarship Program
- $10 million for community colleges
- $8.5 million to fully fund the foundation formula
- $8.4 million for early childhood special education programs
- $3.9 million to support the Bright Flight program
- $2.7 million to support the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program
- $2 million for State Technical College
- $2 million to grow Missouri’s new and emerging high-tech industry
- $750,000 for 12,000 additional students to take the ACT Work Keys and Career Readiness Assessment
- $200,000 for the Main Street Program
Some of the projects funded for the health and safety of communities across the state include:
- $166.3 million to increase development disability service provider rates
- $15 million to establish six new crisis stabilization centers and further support existing ones
- $8.3 million to expand the Behavioral Healthcare Home Program
- $5.3 million for 50 additional Community Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Liaisons
- $3.6 million and 53 staff members to address waitlists in Missouri’s Public Defender system
- $1 million in grants for violent crime prevention, community engagement, and law enforcement mental health support
- $21.5 million to recruit and retain quality Department of Corrections employees
- $6 million for county jail reimbursements
- $2.5 million to further support recidivism reduction programs
- $2.6 million and 11 State Highway Patrol Troopers to assist in violent crime investigations across the state
- $1.1 million for the Operation Legend Grant Program
- $1 million for the state’s witness protection fund
- $575,000 to provide grant funding for law enforcement officer safety equipment
The governor also issued 26 line-item vetoes, totaling nearly $115 million.
You can click here for a full list of budget vetoes.
