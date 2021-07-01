Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 1.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 2

Total cases - 7,878

Total deaths - 128

Franklin County

New cases - 1

Total cases - 4,699

Total deaths - 70

