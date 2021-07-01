Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 1.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 2
- Total cases - 7,878
- Total deaths - 128
Franklin County
- New cases - 1
- Total cases - 4,699
- Total deaths - 70
