Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 1.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 1.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 2
  • Total cases - 7,878
  • Total deaths - 128

Franklin County

  • New cases - 1
  • Total cases - 4,699
  • Total deaths - 70

