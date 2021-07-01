Heartland Votes
Five hunters drawn for 2021 Mo. elk permits

A bull elk on the Peck Ranch Conservation Area in Missouri.
A bull elk on the Peck Ranch Conservation Area in Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Five hunters were drawn for Missouri’s 2021 elk hunting season.

The five applicants drawn include:

  • Michael Duncan of Lesterville - drawn from the resident-landowner applications
  • Michael Ellison of Gainesville - drawn for an antlered-elk hunting permit
  • Tyson Wall of Iberia - drawn for an antlered-elk hunting permit
  • Robert Rothermich of Pomona - drawn for an antlered-elk hunting permit
  • Chris Irick of Pleasant Hope - drawn for an antlered-elk hunting permit

The Missouri Department of Conservation will issue one permit to each of the five Missourians. They were randomly drawn from 9,714 permit applications, including one drawn from 84 resident-landowners who applied.

Each of the five can buy their elk-hunting permit starting on July 1 for $50.

They can each harvest one bull elk that has at least one antler being a minimum of 6 inches long.

The hunters may use archery methods October 16-24 and firearms methods December 11-19.

Each permit is valid for both the archery and firearms portions of the elk-hunting season. The five permits may be used in Carter, Reynolds or Shannon Counties except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch.

This is Missouri’s second elk season.

