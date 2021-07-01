First Alert: Rain, storms today ahead of cold front

(KFVS) - The first day of July is starting off rainy, warm and humid.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will continue throughout the Heartland today ahead of a cold front.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight, rain and clouds will start to push out of the Heartland as the cold front moves out.

Friday morning will be cooler with temps in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns Friday afternoon with less humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Northerly winds could make it feel cooler and gust up to 20 mph.

The Fourth of July weekend will stay sunny.

The low 80s are expected on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

Heat and humidity returns next week.

